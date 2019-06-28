Auxiliary lock at Lock and Dam 14 opens for the season

Boaters in the Quad Cities getting back out on the water this summer now have an easier way to get around on the Mississippi River.

The auxiliary lock at Lock and Dam 14 near Pleasant Valley is opening for recreational boating traffic. That means boaters can use the separate chamber and won't have to wait for barges in order to lock through.

The lock will be open for use on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. It's expected to remain open until September 2.

The Corps of Engineers wants to remind boaters to keep safety in mind while they're on the river and always wear a life jacket.

