Auxiliary lock at Lock and Dam 15 in Rock Island to temporarily close

Boaters on the Mississippi River need to be aware of some changes at Lock and Dam 15.

The Army Corps of Engineers says it will temporarily close the auxiliary lock at Lock and Dam 15 in Rock Island at 5 p.m. on Thursday. (Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District)

The Army Corps of Engineers says it will temporarily close the auxiliary lock in Rock Island at 5 p.m. Thursday. It will remain closed until August 5 at 9 a.m.

During the closure, recreational boaters are asked to use the main lock.

