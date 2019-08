An avenue in Muscatine will be closed for an expected five days due to water main installation.

City officials in Muscatine say that Kindler Avenue will be closed in front of McKinley School as Muscatine Power & Water installs a water main.

Drivers are urged to find another route from Friday, August 9 through Wednesday, August 14.

Drivers are also asked to use caution if they are in the construction area.