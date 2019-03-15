Avionics for Boeing 737 Max planes made by Cedar Rapids company

Cedar Rapids-based Collins Aerospace provides several of the aviation systems now under scrutiny in the Boeing 737 Max planes.

"(Collins Aerospace) has standard flight deck positions on all Next-Generation 737 airplanes, but the 737 MAX marks the company’s largest contribution to date on any single aisle jet," the company wrote in a press release last October.

All major airlines have grounded the Boeing 737 Max planes following two crashes raised concerns about its auto-pilot systems.

The most recent crash happened this past Sunday when Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed minutes after take-off, killing 157 people. In the other crash, Lion Air Flight 610 crashed minutes after takeoff, killing 189 people on board.

In both crashes, the planes showed erratic speed and elevation changes just before plummeting to the ground. Airline regulators are still looking for a cause in both crashes but that investigation has centered on the Boeing 737 Max stall-prevention and auto-pilot systems.

Collins Aerospace, called Rockwell Collins at the time the contract began, provided several avionics systems for the Boeing 737 Max fleet. That includes cockpit displays, flight controls, navigation systems, weather radar, communications systems and collision avoidance systems, many of which work with or include auto-pilot systems, according to Collins Aerospace's website.

Collins also made its enhanced flight vision system, that lets pilots see in bad weather, and its heads-up display available for the 737 Max. A separate division also provides interior systems for the Boeing 737 Max, including lavatory and oxygen systems.

Collins Aerospace has deferred all comments on its systems and the ongoing investigation into the Boeing 737 Max systems to Boeing.

United Technologies, Collins Aerospace's parent company, has not seen a dip in stock prices since the crash, actually rising slightly.