Avocado lovers rejoice: Kroger to start selling ones that last longer

Good news if you love avocados!

Kroger has a new way to keep them fresh longer, meaning no more mushy brown avocados laying around the next time you go to make guacamole.

This week, the company is going to start selling avocados sprayed with a plant-based solution that locks in moisture and blocks oxygen.

In other words, the solution slows down decay.

Currently, the avocados are only sold in about half of Kroger’s stores.

The company also has plans to test out longer-lasting asparagus and limes in Cincinnati.

Here’s to hoping it’ll save customers money and cut back on food waste - something Kroger committed to back in 2017.

