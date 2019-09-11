Avon woman charged with vehicle theft and burglary in McDonough County

Officials say a 34-year-old woman has been arrested after a truck was stolen out of rural Avon, Illinois.

According to officials, they say Kimberley Myers of Avon, Illinois, was arrested after the McDonough County Sheriff's deputies were called for a suspicious vehicle in rural Walnut Grove Township at 7:45 p.m. on September 7.

Officials say the driver, who they have identified as Myers, left after they were confronted by the caller. Myers was described to officials as being under the influence of an unknown substance.

A few hours after this incident deputies were called to a home for a stolen vehicle complaint. Officials say the vehicle that was reported stolen matched the description of the vehicle that was reported as a suspicious vehicle in rural Walnut Grove Township.

Deputies then worked with the Warren County Sheriff's Office in locating the stolen 2003 Dodge pickup in Avon.

Deputies then took Myers into custody at midnight on September 9 after she admitted to taking the vehicle.

She is being charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, theft over $500 and criminal trespass to property.

Officials say she was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine. The Warren County Sheriff's Office has similar charges on Myers.