BATTLING BULLYING: High school student shares the toll bullying had on him

Studies find 70-percent of students nationwide have seen bullying in their school and 50-percent have been a victim. JaQuan Ellis is one of them.

"All throughout my life and high school, it has been constant,” Ellis said.

For the last four years, Jaquan says he has been the victim of bullying.

"People call me the B word, the N word,” Ellis said.

The tournament endured by the Moline High School sophomore has been so severe he has attempted suicide three times in the last three years.

"I did not pull through with the plan because there are people who are counting on you and I hear a lot of people say every day 'I am counting on you, keep going',” Ellis said.

Ellis recently shared his story on Facebook. The post has been getting reaction from all over and it prompted a meeting with the school, but Ellis said what came from it has not stopped the bullying.

"I don't even feel safe at school,” he said.

Jaquan’s story is not unusual. Nationwide, 28-percent of students in sixth in 12th grade have been a victim of bullying. Jaquan does not believe his school is doing enough to combat the problem so he’s sending a message to other students who are the victims of bullying.

"Speak out about because if they don't speak out about it, no one is going to know,” he said.

Jaquan did tell us that while he has endured years of bullying, he was recently suspended for what he says was retaliating against his bullies. He told us the school saw his actions, but not what the other student was doing.

