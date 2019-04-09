BATTLING BULLYING: Quad Cities comes together to discuss the issue, solutions

It’s a topic we have been talking about for years and it is not getting any better. In fact, some would say bullying is getting worse.

Research shows half of all students between elementary and high school say they have been a victim of bullying.

"In high school, it seems like bullying is more verbal,” Moline High School senior Aiden Olsen said.

The issue is so complex, TV6 weekend anchor and reporter Chris Carter got students, school district staff, mental health professionals and law enforcement together for a one-hour long roundtable discussion about the topic.

“There are some nice people who bully others,” said Ellen Reilly, Bullying Prevention Specialist for Davenport Community Schools.

The numbers tell the full story of bullying. Nationwide, 28-percent of students in sixth to 12th grade have been a victim of bullying and more than 70-percent say they’ve seen bullying in their school. When 18 people who participated in the roundtable were asked if they had been a victim or seen bullying, everyone raised their hands.

TV6 wanted to dig deeper and requested all written and verbal complaints of bullying, district bullying policy and a breakdown of bullying incidents per school from seven school districts for the 2017 – 2018 school year. We sent requests to Bettendorf, Davenport, Pleasant Valley, East Moline, Moline-Coal Valley, United Township and Rock Island-Milan. Each district provided a different level of response with United Township and Rock Island refusing to release any numbers.

As a whole, among the districts that provided numbers, there were a combined 378 documents on incidents of bullying during the 2017 – 2018 school year. Every student involved in our roundtable said bullying tends to be verbal.

"Kids get attacked for stuff the own whether it is being a low income family, something that they cannot control much,” Olsen said.

“We see a lot of verbal abuse, not so much things at school, but sometimes it is things that happen outside of school that are brought in,” Pleasant Valley High School senior Natalie Murphy said.

To understand the problem of bullying, it is also important to define what it is. The Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Education say bullying is “unwanted behavior that continues.” School districts that provided TV6 with data said they have their own definition and all of them are modeled after the CDC and Department of Education.

"If we label everything bullying, then we are not meeting the need of the student,” Aaron Blume, a middle school counselor with the Moline School District said.

Under the CDC and the Department of Education definition, bullying is broken down even further into physical/verbal, relational or damage to property. In some cases, it can be elevated to the level of harassment.

"They are tied very closely together when it comes to bullying and harassment,” said Jamey Fah with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The law defines harassment as consistent and unwanted communication. That can be written or verbal and the CDC says it is bullying. Of the schools that provided data to TV6, only one, Pleasant Valley Community School District, reports cases of bullying and harassment separately. PV reported nearly double the number of harassment cases as it did bullying.

Data from www.stopbullying.gov finds things like social media and texting are the most common forms of bullying.

Social media is a huge problem that we are dealing with, both inside and outside of school because it just carries on,” Sgt. Andy Neyrinck, with Davenport Police said.

Unlike years ago, the advent of social media allows bullying to continue well past school hours and many times, law enforcement says that is where it becomes harassment and when law enforcement would step in. Our investigation found 15-percent of students have been bullied online.

What used to happen at school and stay at school because that was the only time you ran into that kid or saw that kid, now it shows up at home and we get calls in the evenings or afternoon from street deputies or officers on harassment,” Fah said.

Of the cases that reported incidents of bullying, not all of them resulted in discipline and not all of them are deemed bullying. Both Iowa and Illinois have laws regulating the reporting of bullying and those numbers are required to be reported to the state each year.

