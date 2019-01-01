BEHIND THE BADGE: Davenport Police build relationships to solve crimes

Since taking over the Davenport Police Department three years ago this month, chief Paul Sikorski has made it his mission to combat crime.

"It is not about me, it is about me being put into a place to help our community and help our officers and help this agency grow,” the chief said in an exclusive one-on-one interview with TV6 weekend anchor and reporter Chris Carter.

Sikorski believes that in order to reduce and solve crime, his officers must build relationships outside of the department. It is why he encourages his officers to get out of their patrol cars and meet the people on their beats. Sikorski says by doing that, neighbors will feel comfortable coming forward when something happens. He also believes those relationships are critical if the community has an issue with the department.

“One of the things that is critically important, as a police department, is to continue to build relationships in our community, continue to have open discussions when heir our concerns and we will continue to do those things,” Sikorski said.

Sikorski says that it is also important for officers to work with advocacy groups, churches and community leaders to keep Davenport safe.

