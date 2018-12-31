BEHIND THE BADGE: Violent crime in Davenport down, police chief lays out a plan to keep the community safe

Flashing police lights and crime scene tape are not the sight anyone wants to see in their neighborhood. In the city of Davenport, officers respond to violent crimes on a daily basis, but dig into the numbers of crime in the city and you’ll find a positive: overall crime appears to be down.

"Davenport is a great place to be,” Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said. “It is safe.”

TV6 reporter Chris Carter sat down with Sikorski for an exclusive one-on-one interview after he returned from the the FBI Academy.

According to data provided to TV6 from the Davenport Police Department, between January 1 and October 31, 2018, overall crime is down 6.2%. The number of homicides are down 50% during that time. Robbery saw a decrease of 10.2% during that time and rape is down 6.1%. The only crime which saw an increase was aggravated assault, up 4.7%.

Sixteen new officers will be joining the force to try and reduce the crimes even further.

"It [investigating crime] can be very taxing, resources wise," Sikorski said.

In the chief’s mind, resources are where reducing the numbers further starts. The men and women in uniform are tasked with prevention, enforcement and investigation under the chief. Sikorski says none of that can be done without the help from neighboring departments.

"Teaming up and using each other, using each other’s equipment, staffing, anymore you have to do that with budgets around the nation,” he said.

Behind the Badge, Sikorksi is a man who knows the problems of his city and he’s working to identify what is the cause. Aside from a double digital increase in juvenile crime over recent years, the chief says one of the other big areas of concern is the number of shots fired calls.

"We are concerned with every single one of them,” Sikorski said. “If we had two of them in this city, we would be concerned with those two."

Davenport is unique in that the department's officers respond and investigate every shots fired call as if someone was shot. Sikorski said after attending the FBI Academy he learned that that policy is not the norm across the board. The chief said the investigation is done to identify trends in the calls and those who commit the crime. The department already has an idea of what is behind the issue.

"A lot of illegal and illicit drug robbers, drug thefts, from each other that have to do with some of those shots fired calls,” the chief said.

Police chiefs from across the Quad cities also point to the issue of gangs. While Sikorski recognizes it to be an issue as well, he told Carter it is not the sole reason for violence.

"It is hard to put a blanket over all of it."

Throughout his 30-years in law enforcement, Sikorski has seen the term 'gang' change and, he says, that means the way officers handle gang problems has to as well.

"It is different now,” he said. “They're hybrid gangs. What they are is groups of people who live near each other, know each other and are going out and wreaking havoc in our communities, committing crimes."

The men and women of the force are aware of the change in gangs and are working to combat it. Every Wednesday, command staff takes part in a Crime Control Strategy meeting where they work to develop suspects, map crime trends and develop a plan of action.

Sikorski says most crimes are crimes of opportunity and he encourages people to keep their cars and homes locked. He said curbing crime must be done as a community and encourages residents to reach out to trouble youth in their neighborhood and if you see crime or something suspicious, to call police.

