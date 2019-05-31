Dardanelle Levee in Arkansas officially breached, evacuations ordered

The Dardanelle Levee has officially breached.

Fast-moving flood waters sink a buoy at the Dardanelle Dam. / Source: AR Army Corps of Engineers via CNN

According to our content partner in Little Rock, KATV, the breach occurred just before 1 a.m.

The Yell County Sheriff’s Office posted drone video Friday morning of the breach.

The breach forced a Flash Flood Warning to be issued by the National Weather Service for the Hollow Bend area.

Emergency officials are monitoring the situation and recommending immediate evacuations for anyone close to this area.

Many people have already evacuated because of the warnings from emergency officials.

A four-lane Highway 7 is also down to two lanes as crews use sandbags and pumps to keep the water back.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has a live feed of this intersection on their website.

They’ve also opened a call center to assist people who may be traveling in the affected areas.

The breach comes after the Arkansas River rose to record levels across the central part of the state.

Early Friday morning, President Trump officially declared an emergency in Arkansas for Arkansas, Chicot, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Franklin, Jefferson, Johnson, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian, and Yell Counties.

The declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts, to help alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency.

On Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson toured the devastation in the northwest part of the state caused by the swollen Arkansas River.

As of 5 a.m., the National Weather Service reported the Arkansas River at Dardanelle has passed 45 feet.

It’s slightly down from the forecasted 46 feet, but that’s due to the breach.

Still the current level passes the record level of 44 feet set in 1943.

