BTS Love Yourself tour to be shown in Davenport cinema in 2019

Are you a fan of BTS? If so, you may want to cancel your plans on Saturday, Jan. 26 as their Love Yourself World Tour from Seoul will be played in the Quad Cities.

Davenport's Rave Cinemas will be holding two showings of the South Korean boy band's Love Yourself tour.

Fathom Events describes the tour showing as "an exclusive screening of the most sought-after concert of 2018". The website also reads that this is a one day only event. "This event will bring fans together to celebrate the seven members of the global boyband and their unprecedented international phenomenon", the site reads.

The showing will be at 11 a.m. and at 2 p.m.

For your chance to get an exclusive showing featuring V, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and Jungkook, head on over to the website to purchase your tickets.