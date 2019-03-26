BUY NOW: Insurance agents say everyone should purchase flood insurance ahead of more spring flooding

As the Quad Cities deals with flooding and anticipates more later this spring, insurance agents are encouraging everyone to get flood insurance.

If you live near a waterway, that includes creeks, lakes or rivers, agents say you should buy flood insurance through FEMA. That is because most insurance companies do not sell their own flood insurance policies. These type of policies will typically cover your lower level and main floor.

If you don’t live in a flood zone, you don’t need to buy your insurance through FEMA, agents say you suggest you buy a “sewer backup exemption” instead. This covers water damage to your home caused from a sewer back up or run off. No matter what policy you buy, it is important to make sure you are working to protect your home. It could lower your costs.

"It is not just the risk of flood water getting into your home getting into your living area, if you have a lower level. It could be that water pushing up against that exterior wall, and if you have nothing to relieve the pressure, that wall is going to cave in,” Matthew Casillas, an agent with State Farm, said.

If you do buy flood insurance, it can take up to 30 days before a policy goes into effect.

