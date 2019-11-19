Baby Shark Live tour kicks off in March; making stops in Iowa and Illinois

Baby Shark doo doo... well whether or not we put it in the text the chances are you were already singing it!

Just announced, the Baby Shark Live tour that kicks off in March of 2020 will make a stop in Iowa and Illinois.

"Take an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs! In this one of a kind live experience young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and his friends, go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors, numbers and so much more!" The Baby Shark Live's website reads.

On Friday, March 13 the tour will make a stop in Dubuque at the Five Flags Center.

Ticket information

Meet & Greet information

On Saturday, March 14 the tour will make a stop in Peoria at the Peoria Civic Center.

Ticket Information

Meet & Greet Information