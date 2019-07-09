Baby Shark Live tour to come to Iowa and Illinois

Good news for parents and Baby Shark fans everywhere - the Baby Shark Live tour will be coming to Iowa and Illinois!

According to Baby Shark Live's website tour dates kick off on Thursday, October 3 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

For Iowa residents, the tour will make its stop in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday, October 29 at the Des Moines Civic Center.

For Illinois residents, the tour will stop in Rosemont, Illinois at the Rosemont Theatre on Saturday, November 2.

Tickets to the Rosemont show in Illinois will be on sale to the general public on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. You can purchase those at this link. Local presale has already started and the Baby Shark Fan presale has also started.

Iowa fans who are hoping to get to the Des Moines show can do so by going to this link. Tickets are on sale now for pre-sale, however, general public tickets will go on sale on July 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the Des Moines show will range from $29 - $59.

There are also meet and greet opportunities. You can find more about Meet & Greets at all locations at this link.

