“Baby Shark” TV show coming to Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon announced Wednesday that a new animated series is being developed based on the viral internet “Baby Shark” song.

Baby Shark became a huge hit on YouTube in 2015 and spent 20 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

It quickly became a meme when parents began posting online videos of their children dancing to it.

The song and accompanying video series originated from South Korean education brand Pinkfong, which will be involved in the development of the new show.

Nickelodeon said in a statement that its “content team is excited to develop a terrific original animated series that will bring this property to new heights and even more fans.”