'Baby Shark' to become TV show on Nickelodeon

Parents of preschoolers may not be able to get YouTube sensation “Baby Shark” out of their heads once the song is developed into an animated series for Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon is teaming up with SmartStudy, the company behind Pinkfong, the Korean entertainment brand that popularized the song, to create the show.

“Baby Shark,” which launched on YouTube in November 2015, is one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on the site ever with nearly 3 billion views. It also recorded a 20-week streak on the Billboard Hot 100.

Nickelodeon promises the show will bring “Baby Shark” to new heights and further explore the world of the song.

A release date for the project has not yet been announced.

