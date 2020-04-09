Baby born during COVID-19 pandemic; family couldn't visit

Visitor restrictions have affected families of 195 babies born at TrinityPoint Health Hospitals in Bettendorf and Moline since the restrictions went in place on March 6th.

Aniram Varela is healthy and went home with her parents on Thursday. The parents say they had their vitals checked twice per day to avoid the potential spread of COVID-19.

Antonio and Sandra Varela just had their third child on Tuesday, but they say it was a very different delivery than the rest: their family and friends met the baby through their phones.

"Everybody’s been asking ‘when are we seeing the baby?’ everyone wants to see her. Our answer is just ‘you can’t.’" explained Sandra Varela, who gave birth to baby girl Aniram on Tuesday.

The only person that could visit during the delivery was her husband, Antonio. His mother Marina Fuentes-Varela said it was hard not to be there for the day. "The fact of missing out on the experience of seeing her for the first time, I'm missing supporting my son and daughter-in-law. And not carrying her," explained Fuentes-Varela.

Aniram's older brother is upset he missed his big moment, saying he couldn't carry his baby sister like he carried his brother.

Sandra says the delivery was unlike the others she's had before. Walking around the hospital was off-limits due to COVID-19 restrictions. "This time every time the baby needs to get tested for or hearing tests were in the room with the parents. Sometimes they would take the baby from you to take some rest, but the baby was with you at all times. It was scary" she says. "And still is scary," adds Antonio.

Since the hospital staff was wearing PPE, the Varela's say they couldn't connect with them as well during the delivery. "With the mask and the shields we can't tell their facial expressions, we can't see a smile, anything. Unless we hear a laugh... which I did try to get out of them," says Antonio.

Now, they're just waiting for family and friends to meet their newest addition. "When the weather's nice and once they lift the stay at home order, they can have a regular cookout and see the baby whenever they want," says Antonio.

"It's a scary moment," says Sandra. She says pregnant women should try to stay calm since stress isn't good for the baby or the mother. She tells partners, "Try to support them, tell them it’ll be okay and all. And hopefully, that’ll be enough."

Antonio says he is very thankful to everyone that works at the hospital, "they're doing a great job. Their jobs are ten times harder than it should be right now."

