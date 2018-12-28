Baby born in Texas weighs over 14 pounds

Oh boy, what a bundle of joy!

A newborn baby is breaking records and melting hearts at a hospital in Texas.

Meet Ali James Medlock. He was born on December 12 at Arlington Memorial Hospital. Ali weighed 14 pounds and 13 ounces.

Because of his size, baby Ali had to stay in the NICU for a week after experiencing rapid breathing, along with low blood sugar and platelets.

Fortunately, his health has improved since his stay in the hospital.

Ali's parents, Jennifer and Eric are both music teachers in the Arlington area.

Their doctor told them that Ali was the "biggest baby" he's delivered in his 30 plus years on the job.