Baby born on 7-Eleven Day at 7:11 weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces

Rachel Landford had been seeing the numbers seven and 11 throughout her pregnancy.

She didn’t realize it was foreshadowing.

At 7:11 on the evening of July 11 (7/11), Landford gave birth to J’amie Brown.

Her birth weight? Seven pounds and 11 ounces.

“I thought it was weird at first, and I didn’t know that (the numbers) meant so much,” Landford told CNN. “A lot of the times (during the pregnancy) I would look at the clock and it was 7:11.”

Brown just happened to have been born on 7-Eleven Day, the day the convenience store chain celebrates by giving out slurpees. Landford, who also has a 6-year-old son, plans to tell the chain about J’amie's timely birth.