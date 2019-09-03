Baby girl born to brain-dead woman kept on life support for 3 months

A clinic in the Czech Republic says a baby girl has been born to a brain-dead woman kept on life support for more than three months to allow her pregnancy to go ahead.

The University Hospital of Brno in the Czech Republic says a baby girl has been born to a brain-dead woman kept on life support for more than 3 months. (NBC/University Hospital Brno)

The University Hospital in the second-largest Czech city of Brno said the 4.6 pound baby was born by c-section on August 15 when the mother was 34 weeks pregnant.

The girl, who was named Eliska, is now with her father.

The 27-year-old mother was declared brain-dead after suffering a brain hemorrhage 16 weeks into her pregnancy in April.

The hospital kept the mother alive on mechanical support for 117 days until the baby had developed enough to be delivered.