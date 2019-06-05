Baby goat becomes honorary member of Albany Police Department

Albany has a new member on its police force, a baby goat named Rambo.

The goat really belongs to the Chief Wyatt Heyvaert's sister, but after a post on the Albany Police Department's Facebook page went viral in the community last month, the goat has now become an honorary member of the department.

In the department's original post, they announced Rambo as the force's new T.C.G., or Tactical Combat Goat, and said he was "catching on very quickly" and "already writing great police reports."

Rambo's police vest was actually made by a member of the community after the post went viral.

The Albany Police Department is giving the community a chance to meet Rambo on Saturday, June 22 at 10 a.m. at the Municipal Park. Rambo will be available for pictures with the kids during the department's Bicycle Rodeo event.