Baby with rare disease has weeks to live without liver donor

A 5-month-old baby in Wisconsin needs a partial liver transplant to survive a life-threatening genetic condition.

Wisconsin parents Whitney McLean and Tony Elbers are searching for a liver donor for their 5-month-old son who has only weeks to live without one. (Source: WITI/CNN)

Tony Albers and Whitney McLean are not a match to help their son Marcus.

“These last few weeks were really rough. His health… he has his good days and his bad days,” Albers said.

Marcus has a rare liver disease called immunodeficiency 47, of which there are only 12 known cases in the world. The disease attacks the liver, giving patients a week to live.

The disease is passed down through the mother, and only baby boys are at risk of showing symptoms.

“My grandmother had all girls, my mother had all girls,” McLean said.

The parents had a glimmer of hope when a stranger was willing to donate part of their liver, but on the morning of the surgery, the parents learned the livers were not a complete match.

“We’ll keep fighting, and hopefully he’ll hang on,” Albers said.

Marcus has spent the last three weeks at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

To be a donor, you must have Type O blood, weigh less than 150 pounds, be younger than 40 years old, no smoking or heavy drinking and not recently pregnant.

Doctors only need 25 percent of a donor’s liver to help Marcus.If you think you are a match, call (414) 805-1437 or (414) 805-1438.

