Back In The Bucket! Mississippi goes BELOW flood stage - FINALLY!

Well, it's a mark we've been waiting for a LONG time to hit: FLOOD STAGE! The Mississippi continues to fall, so river flood warnings are being allowed to expire upriver from Muscatine. In the Quad Cities at Lock and Dam 15, where flood stage happens to be 15 feet, it's been a record 96 days ABOVE flood stage which came to an end yesterday. The Army Corps Of Engineers announced on their Facebook page today that ALL locks are back open from Dubuque south into Missouri. So, get ready to see more barge traffic over the nest few days and weeks as the commercial transportation dependent on the waterway plays catch-up! As the Corps added to their post, the river is "Open For Business"!!!