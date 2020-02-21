Back To Winter Next Week

After an early spring like weekend with sun and highs near 50° we will go back, briefly, to a winter pattern by next Wednesday. Below normal temps are expected to round out next work and the month of February. With cold air in place this means any system will bring us snow as opposed to rain. Right now we are on track for some snow by Wednesday, but the track of the system will better determine who needs to break out the shovels. Remember we are at the end of February so average highs are close to 40°, thus below normal temps aren't likely to mean below zero for our area. Stay tuned and enjoy the warmth this weekend!