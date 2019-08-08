Your kids are either back in class already or getting ready and all of them need good sleep to focus on school.

The National Sleep Foundation offers several tips that will help parents get their children back on the right sleep schedule.

The National Sleep Foundation says children should:

- Begin their school sleep schedule usually a week or two weeks before school starts.

- Keep the same bedtime during weekends.

- Find a way to help your child relax before bedtime.

- Create a "cool, quiet and dimly lit" sleep environment.

- Not consume caffeine after lunch.

- Eat healthy and exercise regularly.

- Limit electronics before bed.

Click here for more information on Back-to-School sleep tips.

