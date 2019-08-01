Back to school prep for the Rock Island-Milan District

We’re gearing up to head back to school- slowly, but surely. As summer break winds down, we are getting back into the swing of things and there is a lot of ground to cover- school supplies, routines, sleeping, vaccinations, health, and safety.

With a little bit foresight, we can plan ahead and ease the transition with some tips from the people who know it best- principles, superintendents and school resource officers.

The Rock Island-Milan District is heading into the school year with 81 new staff members on board, so the year ahead is full of possibility. For Principal Patrick Versluis, it's a homecoming. He says, " I am excited to be here in Rock Island, kind of coming back to my roots. I'm a Rock Island graduate myself. "

He encourages families to build routines, saying, "Having students get to school at a good time, be prepared, what am I going to wear in the morning? What am I going to eat for breakfast?"

Safety is always a priority- not just for parents and kids -but the community as a whole. Approach school zones slowly, avoid distracted driving and School Resource Officer Andrew Bertelsen reminds us, "If you have a school bus stopped there on the side of the road with it stops sign-extended, loading and unloading children, you have to stop, both directions if you're on a two-lane high way. "

For Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawewnce, it's his first year here also and he has big plans in store, focusing on graduation rates and attendance. He has a zeal for positivity and is enthusiastic about the year ahead, saying, "I am so ready to see our students get back to school. I want to see the enthusiasm and the excitement on their faces."

He encourages positive affirmations as the students head off Friday, "You can do this, school is fun, you're going to meet a lot of friends, you'll definitely have the chance to meet some awesome teachers."

The Rock Island-Miland district has their Unpack Your Backpack event Thursday evening. It's an opportunity to get familiar with new territory and for the families who might struggle to fill the backpack, a chance to pick up supplies.