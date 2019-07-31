Back to school preparation begins

Some schools in the area are opening their doors tonight to get kids ready for the school year. So with that, it’s time to talk about back to school shopping. Some say to hold off on school supply shopping to save money but not all agree.

Back to school shopping is expected to peak in early August and according to the National Retail Federation, parents of kids K-12 are expected to spend nearly $700. While a great portion of that will go towards clothing, electronics like computers, phones, and calculators are second on that list.

Mark Mathews, Vice President of Research for the National Retail Federation, "It seems that more and more schools are requiring you to have these things. So no surprise there."

Back to school shopping is expected to peak in early August and a survey from Deloitte shows the total spent is right on track to match last year at nearly $28-billion. We are beginning to see a shift with the retailers though. Wal-Mart and Target are still the leaders at the top of the list but online retailers like Amazon are beginning to make the climb.

Jan Kniffen, CEO of J. Rogers Kniffen WWE says, “Amazon is taking over, along with Walmart and target, back to school electronics is an online business, electronics will be the big growth area."

In our area, unpack your backpack kicks off for many Wednesday night. It’s a chance to get ready for the start of the year but it will also give families who struggle to fill those backpacks a little bit of extra help.

Also a reminder, Iowa Sales Tax Holiday will run from August 2nd to August 4th. While school supplies are not eligible, clothing is. Much more on this in the days ahead.

