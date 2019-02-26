Backpack Bandits

East Moline Police say a routine traffic stop led to the end of a multi-state crime spree. Police stopped an Arizona Registered Nissan after they say multiple traffic violations on February 25th, 2019 around 12:10 p.m. at Illinois Route 5 and Barstow Rd in East Moline.

Officials say during the traffic stop they noticed several indicators of criminal activity: the driver's license was suspended and he was wanted on a warrant. This prompted the officer to search the vehicle where it was discovered that there were a large number of stolen goods inside the car.

The vehicle had two people in it, the driver and one passenger. Officials learned the duo was traveling from Arizona to Indiana, and while they were traveling they had stopped at several retail stores along the way and officials say they stole goods. Police say they would enter the stores with an empty or partially empty backpack, they would then load their bags with goods, buy a small item on their way out, and leave with thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise.

Both suspects are being held at the Rock Island County Jail and are being held on a $75,000 bond.

The driver is being identified as 44-year-old Chris J. Shreve from South Bend, Indiana. Shreve is being charged with Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Stolen Property, Wanted on Warrant, and Driving While License Suspended.

The passenger has been identified as 50-year-old David A. Kovacs of Phoenix, Arizona. Kovacs is being charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.

This case remains under investigation.