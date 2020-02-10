Backstreet Boys announce 2020 world tour; will stop in Illinois

Backstreet's back - alright!

The Backstreet Boys have announced they will be going on a world tour this year, and it's called the DNA World Tour.

The boy band, which formed in the early 90's, will hit the stage starting on Feb. 20 in Mexico City, Mexico. They'll return to the United States on July 10 and perform in Wantagh, New York.

On August 1 the band will perform in Chicago, Illinois and on August 2 they will perform in St. Louis, Missouri.

Tickets for the Chicago show can be purchased here. Tickets for the St. Louis show can purchased at this link.

The tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, Feb. 14.

You can find a full list of tour dates at this link.