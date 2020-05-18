Backwater Gamblers cancels waterski shows

The Quad Cities' waterski team will not perform free shows on the Rock River, for now. The Backwater Gamblers announced Monday, May 18, 2020 that it will not be able to perform and maintain social distancing therefore, its shows are cancelled until further notice.

The group says due to the current Reopen Illinois phase, which mandates social distancing of six feet and no large gatherings, it is impossible to perform pyramids and most of their shows safely and within the guidelines.

The team, with dozens of members, says as soon as they are able to perform safely, they will.

Typically, the performance season begins Memorial Day and runs through Labor Day. Watch for updates on the team's social media accounts for updates.