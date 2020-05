Thinking about having your own chickens in your backyard? You're in luck.

There is an informational class happening through Eastern Iowa Community College that will help teach you how to raise chickens and give you the needed permit that some cities are requiring before getting chickens.

The next sessions is coming up June 15th 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. Participants learn about different breeds of chickens, how to buy them, choosing a proper coup, egg safety, and ordinances .