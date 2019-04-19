Bad checks written at Menards in Moline and Davenport

The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities would like the public's help in locating a couple accused of writing bad checks at two separate Menards stores.

Police say on April 6th, 2019, the couple wrote a check for over $1500 for the purchase of tools, food, cleaners, shelving, lawn care items and more at Menards in Moline. Investigators learned the checking account was already closed.

The Davenport Menards has also received two checks from the same suspects.

Police say the male is described as white, thin build, brownish red hair, has a beard, and wearing jeans and a grey jacket.

The female is described as white, heavier build, blonde hair wearing black pants, a gray jacket and carrying a light tan purse.

If you know who they are, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

