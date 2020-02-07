Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South

More than 260,000 homes and businesses in the eastern United States are without power following a storm that left at least five people dead in the South.

Floodwaters sweep over a road in Chattanooga, Tenn. A woman bypassed a barrier and drove into floodwaters, which swept her car away. (Source: WTVC/CNN)

The National Weather Service said early Friday the system was expected to strengthen as it moves up the Eastern Seaboard, bringing high winds and rain through the mid-Atlantic region.

Gusts up to 55 mph were predicted for the nation’s capital.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from flooding in places across the Southeast, and many school districts have canceled classes.

Five storm-related deaths were confirmed in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

