Bag of suspected human bones left at New Jersey snack stand

Authorities want to know who left a plastic bag filled with bones at a concession stand in New Jersey.

Workers said they discovered the bag hanging from a door Monday morning at the snack bar of the State Line Lookout, a scenic overlook in Alpine, when they arrived for work.

They called police when they realized the bag was filled with bones.

Officers inspected the bones and determined they were similar to that of a human.

Experts are working to identify whether they are human, and who they might belong to.

