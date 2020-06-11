Band-Aid announces new bandages ’that embrace the beauty of diverse skin’

Band-Aid bandages will soon match a wider variety of skin tones.

The brand posted a graphic showing five skin tone options on its Instagram account Wednesday.

“We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin," the post said. “We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you.”

This comes weeks after protests began across the world in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

The brand announced it would make a donation to an anti-racism organization along with a promise to take additional steps “in the fight against systemic racism.⁣”

The company didn’t say when the new skin tone options would make it to store shelves.

In May, Crayola announced it would offer “Colors of the World” crayon packs matching a variety of skin tones as well.