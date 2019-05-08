Bandits cancel latest series due to flood

Due to unplayable conditions at Modern Woodmen Park, the May 9-11 series between the Great Lakes Loons and Quad Cities River Bandits has been cancelled.

The Quad Cities River Bandits say since the teams do not meet again in the first half of the Midwest League season, the games will not be made up. Fans who hold tickets to those games should contact the River Bandits to determine how those tickets may be used for future games.

The riverfront stadium remains safe but has been surrounded by flood water since the start of the season. The baseball team hopes tol be able to play at home against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday, May 24,