Bandits offer free admission for June 4 game

The Quad Cities River Bandits are offering free admission to their game on Tuesday, June 4th.

The Bandits say everyone is invited to enjoy a night at Modern Woodmen Park free of charge as a thank you for the outpouring of support the team has received during this year's flooding. The Bandits have played 40 of their 50 games this season outside of the Quad Cities due to the flooding and the continued operation of the Canadian Pacific Railroad in front of the ballpark.

They also say they will continue to take donations to the Genesis flood relief fund at all home games. Donations will be matched 100 percent by the Bandits and Genesis.

The Bandits will be playing against the Peoria Chiefs.