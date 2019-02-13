Barbie introduces dolls with wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs

Once only blonde-haired, blue-eyed and super curvy, Mattel’s Barbie is getting evermore diverse.

The new dolls are part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, which features dolls with a growing variety of skin tones, body types, hair styles and clothing options. (Source: Mattel, Inc.)

Later this year, Mattel will release a doll in a wheelchair and a doll with a prosthetic leg.

“As a brand, we can elevate the conversation around physical disabilities by including them into our fashion doll line to further showcase a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion,” the company said.

"While there are many types of wheelchairs, this chair is modeled after one that is designed for an individual who has a permanent physical disability."

Kim Culmone, Mattel’s vice president of Barbie Design, talked about the new dolls in Teen Vogue.

"We’re going to be introducing a doll in a wheelchair and a doll representing physical disabilities. She has a prosthetic limb," Culmone said. "[There will be] additional body sizes — a Barbie with a smaller bust and less-defined waist. A wheelchair or doll in a wheelchair was one of the most requested items through our consumer ... hotline. It's important to us to listen to our consumers."

There will also be a Barbie DreamHouse that comes with a wheelchair ramp.

