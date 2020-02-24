Barley & Rye Bistro announces closure after six years of business

A popular Moline restaurant is closing its doors for good. Barley & Rye Bistro on 5th Avenue in Moline has been in business for six years.

A popular Moline restaurant is closing its doors for good. Barley & Rye Bistro on 5th Avenue in Moline has been in business for six years. The business posted to Facebook saying they are ending operations "effective immediately." (KWQC)

The chef's father and business partner recently passed away and they don't feel like they can continue without him.

Barley & Rye thanked its customers for their continued support.