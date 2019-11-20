Barn considered a total loss after fire in Dubuque County

A barn is considered a total loss after a fire in Dubuque County that happened on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office was called to Kidder Road just before 11:30 a.m. along with the Epworth Fire, Farley FIre, Centralia Fire and Dyersville Fire.

Once crews arrived they found the barn engulfed. Officials say the barn contained machinery and tools and the estimated loss is over $100,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is not being considered suspicious.

The roadway near the 2300 block of Kidder Road remained closed to traffic while crews worked on the fire.