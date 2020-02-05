Barnes & Noble suspends reissues of classics with new images

This Monday, Aug. 31, 2017, file photo shows a Barnes & Noble Booksellers store in Pittsburgh. Barnes & Noble is withdrawing a planned line of famous literature reissued with multicultural cover images that has drawn widespread criticism on social media. "Diverse Editions,” a joint project between Barnes & Noble and Penguin Random House, featured 12 texts, including Lewis Carroll's “Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.” The words are the same, but on the covers, major characters are depicted with dark-skinned illustrations. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
NEW YORK (AP) - The book world is facing another embarrassing moment over diversity.

Barnes & Noble is withdrawing a planned line of famous literature reissued with multicultural cover images that has drawn widespread criticism on social media.

“Diverse Editions,” a joint project between Barnes & Noble and Penguin Random House, featured 12 texts, including Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

The words are the same, but on the covers, major characters are depicted with dark-skinned illustrations.

“Diverse Editions” was announced at a time when the publishing industry was already facing scrutiny over the novel “American Dirt.”

