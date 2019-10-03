Barriers up at Modern Woodmen Park as city ramps up flood plan

Davenport's flood plan is ramping up with the Mississippi River expected to rise to more than two feet over flood stage this weekend.

Davenport's flood plan is ramping up with the Mississippi River expected to rise to more than two feet over flood stage this weekend. At that level, water is over most of Davenport's LeClaire Park and lower parking lots. (KWQC)

At that level, water is over most of Davenport's LeClaire Park and lower parking lots.

Crews are also closing more roads and setting up flood protection at the riverfront baseball field Modern Woodmen Park.

Credit Island and the recreational trail between Marquette and Credit Island will also be closed starting Thursday. You can view more street closures at this link.