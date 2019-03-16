Barstow, Ill. residents told to make evacuation plans, Rock River continues to rise

The Barstow Fire Department has told residents they need to be prepared to evacuate if the Rock River continues to rise.

According to the National Weather Service, the Rock River at Joslin, just a few miles upstream from Barstow, is at 18.47 feet, nearly six feet above flood stage.

The fire department told TV6 Saturday afternoon that hangers were placed on the doors of homes letting residents know of the possibility of evacuations and what to do if one is ordered.

Members of the fire department are currently out monitoring the situation. TV6 will send a push alert to your mobile device if evacuations are ordered.