Baseball fans brave the heat to support mental health and the players

The heat didn't stop baseball fans from attending the Quad City River Bandit's game on Thursday night. Although it felt like over 100 degrees at night, hundreds showed up to watch the River Bandits play, and support a special cause.

Fans at Modern Woodmen Park despite the heat

"It's never a bad day for a ball game even though it's a little warm," said baseball fan Ian Frink.

A heat warning was in effect, but baseball fans were still showing up to support Vera French's mental health awareness night.

Jeremy Hauer was there to support Vera French and said, "I think there's a stigma around it (mental health) and we get to come out and raise money for it so they can research and provide those services to our community."

The jerseys worn by the bandits are being auctioned off, with the money going to help the foundation. Even without a full stadium, those there are enjoying the game.

"I'm happy that the bandits are still playing and I still think people should come and support this," said Dominik Seaman who was watching the game.

While the heat is reaching dangerous levels, fans are finding ways to stay cool, "my family decided we wanted to be safe and stay hydrated. We found some seats in the shade and there's a nice breeze so we're being smart about it" shared Frink.

After a difficult spring with the Flood of '19, the Bandits love having fans in the stands: "while the River Bandits have had their fair share of adversity this season as far as stadium accessibility, now the stadium is good to go, we've got our fans in the door, everybody's here supporting us. We're out here working for you and pushing out that we're a community asset that is valuable any time of the year" said Jacqueline Holm, General Manager of QC River Bandits.

The River Bandits have different promotions throughout the week - and say they'd love to have your support, even if it's just for an hour.

Remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you plan on being outside.

