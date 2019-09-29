Basketball camp teaches youth life skills

The Open Door Crisis Assistance program in Davenport held a basketball skills clinic Saturday. Which also incorporated life lessons.

The ‘Live, Learn, and Understand' clinic included speeches and lessons from coaches, teachers, and other community leaders. Besides providing a place to learn new basketball skills. Organizers say it's important to provide a foundation about being a good citizen at a young age

“They are taught about life skills. We had some great speakers here today talking about being a great citizen, a good person, just talking with them about living and learning. We know our children love basketball, but try to help them with those other skills,” said Loredia Dixon, Director, Open Door Crisis Assistance program.

The clinic was also a fundraiser for open door crisis assistance which helps victims of crimes by connecting them to resources for their needs.