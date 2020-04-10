Bass Street Chop House to close citing COVID-19 and I-74 construction

Bass Street Chop House will close its doors.

The restaurant's managing partner Jeff Harrop made the announcement Friday. He writes, "With the changes we are all facing and the combination of the I-74 bridge construction and the ongoing impact of the Coronavirus, it is not feasible to re-open the Bass Street Chop House."

The restaurant has been open for 14 years.

Harrop says his family is staying in the restaurant business in the Quad Cities and invites people to their current restaurant, Combine, at the Bend in East Moline.

According to the press release, Bass Street Chop House will continue offering carry-out and delivery until April 18, 2020 at 8:00 P.M. Likewise, anyone with an unused gift card will be able to use it at any other Bass Street restaurant, like Combine.

