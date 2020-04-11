Bass Street Chop House to close citing COVID-19 and I-74 construction

A long time Quad Cities restaurant is closing for good next week. TV6 spoke with one of the owners of Bass Street Restaurant and he said there were multiple factors that lead up to this decision.

For roughly 14 years Bass Street Chop House was one of the go-to dining experiences on River Drive in downtown Moline. In a Facebook post, the restaurant announced it’s unforeseen closure citing a combination of the bridge construction on I-74 and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

“We could’ve certainly done PPP loans for the Chop House but we also saw that we wouldn’t see a return in the market that we were specializing in for three or four more years down the road so we made the decision then not to move forward,” said Jeff Harrop, one of the restaurant's owners.

Even with the difficult decision, Harrop said he’s appreciative of all the longtime employees in addition to the support received on social media.

“I didn’t realize how many people enjoyed what we did in the quality of service of what we did so that’s been very...nice and very rewarding because we did a lot of work to get there,” Harrop said.

This is just the beginning of a new chapter that started this past July called The Combine, A Bass Street Restaurant.

“It is in the Bend development in East Moline. It’s a little bit more of a modern style restaurant that has a little bit of an industrial flair to it and then we have a menu that specializes in Midwest foods,” said Harrop.

To everyone in the community, Harrop said that he’s thankful.

“Thank you. Thank you for supporting us and allowing us to do this for as long as we were able to do it,” he said.

Bass Street Chop House will be open until Saturday, April 18th. They'll be closed for Easter, but you can still order take out 5 to 8 PM starting on Monday. If you do have a gift card for Bass Street Chop House, they will still honor it at The Combine. The Combine is closed right now but will open when government restrictions are lifted.

