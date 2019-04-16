Baton Rouge nurse dies days after attack by patient

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the death of a nurse who died days after being physically attacked by a mental health patient at Baton Rouge General Mid City.

The nurse, Lynne Truxillo, was attacked the week of April 1 and was able to finish her shift, according to reports. During the attack, the nurse tore a muscle in her leg and had other injuries, according to a family friend.

After the attack, she went to the emergency room where she was treated and released. Truxillo returned to the hospital six days later to be seen in the emergency room and was admitted to the ICU, where she died Thursday, April 11.

Investigators are now trying to determine if her death was a result of the attack.

Preliminary autopsy results released Monday, April 15 show the nurse died of a blood clot in her right leg and a pulmonary embolism, a blood clot that has formed in or traveled to the lungs.

Dr. William “Beau” Clark, the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner, said Monday his investigation into the death is not fully complete. Baton Rouge Police say they are waiting on a final determination from the coroner before deciding whether the patient will face any charges related to the attack. The patient has since been discharged from the hospital.

Baton Rouge General Medical Center President Edgardo Tenreiro called the nurse “a kind, compassionate, and giving nurse whose helpful and thoughtful nature made her a favorite of both her colleagues and her patients.”

“Our deepest sympathies are with her loved ones, friends and colleagues as we work to better understand this tragic loss,” he said.

The hospital says its pastoral care team is being made available for grief counseling and support for employees.

According to a Facebook post from Lynne’s daughter, Virginia, a gathering and a celebration of life will be held Thursday, April 18, at Party Playground from 7 - 9 p.m.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 20 at Lake Lawn Cemetery in Metairie from Noon - 2 p.m. Services will follow. A reception will be held at the Metairie Country Club from 5 - 7 p.m.

“She was the absolute best and I feel so lucky to have had her the time we did,” Virginia said.

