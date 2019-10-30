15 local law enforcement agencies are now battling to see which official can grow the best facial hair! It's the 4th annual Battle of the Beards.

Most departments have policies that prohibit beards, but for one month a year, officers are allowed and encouraged to grow out their beards. Some friendly competition for a good cause!

"It's a great way to get everyone involved. The police officers love this event, love being a part of the community, and they love growing their beard for a month," said Darren Gault, Moline Chief of Police.

The money will be going to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, a cause that hits extra close to home for the officers. "We have a local barber, Jolene who cuts a lot of the police officer's hair and she had a scary incident earlier this year when her young son was born and spent 10 days a the hospital. So we're excited to donate to the University of Iowa children's hospital on her behalf."

Illinois has won the trophy the last two years. Who will get it this year? Gault said, "I think that the Iowa guys have a hard time growing beards so we're pretty excited the young Illinois officers can grow those fantastic beards."

Originally, the battle only included Moline and East Moline. Once they saw how big this could get, they expanded it to reach some agencies outside the Quad Cities! The moline chief says last year they raised nearly 25 thousand dollars and are hoping to raise even more this year.

The officers will be judged in early December in categories like best beard, sexiest beard, most colorful beard, and worst try at growing a beard.